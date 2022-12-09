Jax Is Dating the Love of Her Life and It's Beyond Adorable

For his part, Braverijah enthused about Jax via Instagram on Valentine's Day of 2021, saying, “My love for you grows deeper every day. Happy Valentine’s Day @jax.” Although the couple is all over Instagram and TikTok, most of what we know about their relationship is from her song lyrics that she shares on her social media, like that he’s from Arizona. We also know that Jax considers him to be the love of her life, and that she feels she doesn’t deserve him.