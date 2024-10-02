Home > News > Politics J.D. Vance's Pink Tie Had Strong Objections From Viewers During the Vice Presidential Debate Vance's pink tie had multiple double meanings, according to the debate watchers. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 2 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: X/@chrislongview/CBS

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance's outfit choice for the Vice Presidential debate against Gov. Tim Walz was just as talked about as the Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 event.

Vance wore a pink tie, which many thought stood out like a sore thumb. As he and Walz expressed their talking points, folks on social media were focused only on the loud accessory.

J.D. Vance's pink tie was a scene stealer at the 2024 Vice Presidential debate.

Many debate watchers sounded off on Vance's tie via social media. On X (formerly Twitter), several viewers discussed how the tie, which was hot pink, was an odd choice for the Republican nominee. The users shared that they felt Vance was pandering to women with both the tie and his apparent choice to wear eyeliner to the debate.

'“If you wear the pink tie, everyone will forget that women hate you,' — J.D. Vance’s stylist probably," one X user wrote. "I really [love] how J.D. Vance matched his lipstick with his tie," said The View's Ana Navarro. "Getting unreasonably pissed off by the combo of J.D. Vance’s jacked-up eyeliner and hot pink tie clashing with the red graphics on the screen," a third viewer said.

Other highlights included a user mentioning how the tie looked like it was made of couch fabric, which could've been a nod to the August 2024 jokes the VP nominee endured that stemmed from a fake passage about a sex act and a couch supposedly in Sen. Vance's 2016 book, Hillbilly Elegy. Some also compared Vance to an adult version of Chucky while watching him flaunt his tie.