Meet the Cast of 'Jewish Matchmaking' by Exploring Their Instagrams The cast of 'Jewish Matchmaking' is on Instagram. Read on for the details of all the potential catches and where to find them on social media. By Melissa Willets May 3 2023, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Fans of Indian Matchmaking rejoice! On May 3, 2023, Netflix introduced a new series about finding love for singles with the chutzpah to believe they are ready to find the one. Jewish Matchmaking "features singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker," per the show's description.

Indeed, this reality dating series is for Jewish contenders who hope to head to the chuppah to say "I do" in the very near future. With the help of professional matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom, we sure hope they find love! In the meantime, let's keep up with the cast of Jewish Matchmaking on their Instagrams.

Let's meet the cast of 'Jewish Matchmaking'.

Source: Netflix

Aleeza is the Sima Taparia of Jewish Matchmaking. She has fixed up hundreds of couples and hopes to match more on Season 1 of the buzzy Netflix show. She shares content on Instagram using the handle @aleezabenshalom.

Dani Bergman

Meet Dani, and find her on Instagram at @danimbergs. She is a Miami-based entrepreneur who feels one of her more distinct facial features may have destined her for TV — her eyebrows! "I always said these browz were made for the big screen," she wrote in a post about her Netflix debut.

Ori Basly

Source: Netflix

We don't know too much about Ori since his Instagram is set to private. Maybe he'll open up more after Jewish Matchmaking makes him famous! Find him online at @orio_basly.

Harmonie Krieger

Harmonie is a motivational speaker who you can find on Instagram at @harmoniekrieger. About her involvement in the show, the blond beauty said, "Hope you enjoy the ride and the playful world I live in."

Cindy Seni

Cindy is on Instagram at @israelwithcindy and based in Israel. "I’m so excited to share this all with you and grateful for the people who made this happen and God who makes all things possible," she has said about her journey on Jewish Matchmaking.

Noah Dreyfuss

Noah is on Instagram at @spyadventures. The Denver finance professional balances his "indoor" work life with outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, and skiing — and playing with his dog Max.

Fay Brezel

Fay is an entrepreneur on Instagram at @faybrezel. She is an Orthodox single woman, who shared online that she hopes to bring attention to what it's like to be a frum, a journey she calls "beautiful" but hints may be lonely.

Nakysha

The digital creator is on Instagram at @sachithemixedjew. She shares openly about feeling like the only Jew in Kansas who is also Black, and admits she's had a hard time meeting men of her caliber.

Stuart Chaseman

Meet Stuart, a musician who's on Instagram at @stuartchaseman. "What I bring to a relationship is I'm very handsome, I'm very intelligent, I have a ton of charisma," he says in a promo for the show, adding that his greatest attribute, however, is his "humility."

Noah Delmonte

Noah may be hard to please on Jewish Matchmaking. We'll see if Aleeza can please him with a match. Until then, catch up with Noah on Instagram at @noahdelmonte48.

Pamela Schuller