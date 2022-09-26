A Comic Book Creator Played a Major Part in Telling Jeffrey Dahmer's Story

Derf even remembers Dahmer’s mother, Joyce, whose sporadic mental health is often credited as the reason for Dahmer’s murderous spree. “I heard the rumors about her problems and knew she had been in a mental hospital,” he revealed.

“That stuff has been overblown, frankly. Yes, she had some issues with mental health, but she wasn’t just some crazed loon. I remember her as a nice lady. Joyce was demonized as the cause of Jeff’s madness, mostly by Lionel, her ex-husband... I think it’s ridiculous to pin blame solely on her.”