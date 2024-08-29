Home > Television > Reality TV > The Challenge Josh Martinez May or May Not Be Dating Another Cast Member From 'The Challenge 40: Eras' Let's face it: The hookups and the drama they bring are the best part. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: MTV

Reality TV shows that provide the most entertainment have at least two of the following elements: action, comedy, and romance. The best ones manage to cover all three, and that's exactly what The Challenge manages to do. There's action from the physical and mental games, and romance and comedy from the players when they compete. It has become commonplace for cast members to hook up while filming the show, and a few of them stay together after the show. Four couples even got married!

Most of the relationships fizzle out naturally after they leave the show, which makes sense. If they stay together after, that's lovely for them. If not? Keep it moving. The newest season of the series brings together players from different "eras" of the show. The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras brings back the action and a love triangle involving Challenge and Big Brother alum Josh Martinez.

Source: MTV 'The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras' Pink team pose for a photo together, with Kyland and Josh whose hair is in braids, at center.

Is 'The Challenge: Battle of the Eras' star Josh Martinez dating anyone right now?

As of right now, there is no confirmation as to whether or not Josh is dating anyone, but there were a lot of whispers even before Battle of the Eras premiered. Josh has not had the best of luck in the romance department on The Challenge. In fact, one of the only rumored hookups he did have involved someone with whom he was later embroiled in controversy during the Lies, Spies, and Allies season of The Challenge. Now, there are rumors that he's in a Battle of the Eras love triangle.

Both Josh and Kyland Moore set their romantic sights on Nia Moore when they arrived at 'Battle of the Eras.'

Almost immediately, both Josh and fellow Pink team member Kyland Young had Nia Moore on their radar for potential romance. In Episode 3 of Battle of the Eras, Josh manages to cozy up with Nia first while in the pool of the house the contestants live in. However, by the end of the same evening, Josh hears Nia hooking up with Kyland. While this is happening, Josh can also hear other people making fun of him after Nia dropped him for Kyland. But things may have changed in Josh's favor.

Reddit detectives discover that Nia and Josh traveled together after filming, and found a video of them cozied up.