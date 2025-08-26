Joy Taylor and Jason Whitlock’s Beef Is Riddled With Sexist Comments — Here’s a Breakdown The former Fox Sports colleagues' beef includes a lot of talk about peanut butter. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 26 2025, 12:49 p.m. ET Source: X/@WhitlockJason, YouTube/@funkyfridays

Content Warning: This article mentions sexual misconduct. To say former Fox Sports host Jason Whitlock isn't offering his ex-colleague, Joy Taylor, who also left the network and her show, Speak, in 2025, any words of wisdom regarding their shared career would be a severe understatement. Instead, Jason and Joy have engaged in a public feud riddled with sexism, colorism, and blatant disrespect.

In August 2025, Joy finally addressed her and Jason's feud during an Aug. 23 episode of Cam Newton's Funky Fridays. When host Cam Newton asked her about their feud, she provided shady quips regarding his physical health, calling him a "recluse" and stating, “nothing works harder than his cholesterol." The shady remarks came after a seven-month beef Jason had been stewing against Joy. Here's the rundown of their feud.

Joy Taylor and Jason Whitlock's beef dates back to January 2025.

Joy and Jason's issues stem from comments the ESPN host made regarding Joy's involvement in a lawsuit where her former hairstylist, Noushin Faraji, accused her, Charlie Dixon, and Skip Bayless of sexual misconduct and a hostile work environment. According to The Los Angeles Times, the suit also alleged that Joy used her sexual relationships with Charlie and fellow ESPN host Emmanuel Acho to get ahead in her career.

During an episode of his Fearless with Jason Whitlock podcast, Jason not only supported Faraji's claims, but he also mocked her role as a "symbol of this whole feminist movement” and the "DEI movement." He also said she had "very little to offer" to her industry besides "That big rack of hers that she showed off constantly" and her "peanut butter skin." Jason further said he purposely kept his distance from Joy when they worked together, “because I knew myself. I know what I’m capable of.”

He said: “[Joy Taylor] knows that she has very little to offer, so what does she end up offering up?… I basically, for the most part, just kept my distance from Joy Taylor. Not because I didn’t like her, just because I knew myself. I know what I’m capable of. That big rack of hers that she showed off constantly. And that peanut butter skin with that big rack. Like, Jay, keep your distance, that’s going to get you into trouble.”

"Joy Taylor had done some radio work down in Miami, what does she have to offer?" Jason continued. "How does she get that job? How does she even get that opportunity? She's got a big pair of cans, and she's, according to Noushin, willing to let people enjoy those big cans of hers. That's how we got here. And it's not Joy Taylor's fault... I'm trying not to disparage Joy Taylor, but the facts are the facts."

Jason Whitlock called Joy Taylor a "peanut butter Tupac."

Following his remarks, Joy remained silent about her and Jason's issues until her Funky Fridays appearance. In addition to applauding his cholesterol's strength, she also clarified that she would never see it for him. "Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not,” Joy quipped on the podcast.

Jason caught wind of Joy's interview and didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts. After the interview, he took to his Fearless show and called his adversary a "Peanut Butter Tupac," once again taking aim at her skin tone. He also seemingly took offense to her saying she wished she could catch him outside if he ever actually went outside.

Jason Whitlock calls Joy Taylor “Peanut Butter 2Pac” in response to comments made by her on Cam Newton’s show. Also says Black women love conflict.



“We’re looking at a woman pretending she’s the peanut butter Tupac Shakur, and she’s about that life and she’s thug life and ‘I’m a gangsta,'” Jason mocked. “This is Joy Taylor. Thug life. This is peanut butter 2Pac. Joy Taylor." "And this is her trying to send out warnings to me,” he added. “‘Be careful. We’re looking into you. We know what you do. We know how you move. If we catch you out in traffic, I know what’s going to happen to you.’ This is peanut butter 2Pac. Joy Taylor is talking herself into the deep end of the pool and into trouble. Joy Taylor is a child."

Jason also claimed it was Joy who was obsessed with him by reminding her his "big racks or big cans and peanut butter skin" comment happened in January, and that she was "still talking about me" months later. Joy has yet to respond, but we know someone can't wait until she does.