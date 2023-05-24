Home > Television Source: ABC Can You Get ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Tickets? 'Judge Steve Harvey' Season 2 is back in full swing. We tracked down how you can get tickets, as well as where the show is filmed. Read on. By Allison Hunt May 23 2023, Published 10:36 p.m. ET

Becoming a judge is not for the faint of heart. You have to get an undergrad degree and then go to three years of law school. After you've graduated, you have to be a lawyer in good standing for many years. In the state of New York, for instance, you need to be a practicing lawyer for 10 years before you can become a judge.

Another way to become a judge? Just be Steve Harvey. Ok, Steve Harvey is not a real judge, but he does play one on TV...or rather he is himself on TV and just likes judging people...kinda meta no? Why are we talking about this you might be wondering? Well, the popular show Judge Steve Harvey is back for Season 2. Can you get tickets? Let's find out!

Can you get tickets to 'Judge Steve Harvey'?

Judge Steve Harvey is a court room based reality comedy series where Steve Harvey humorously settles disputes in his own way, based on his life experiences. If you watch the show, there is clearly an audience in the court room watching the "trial" as it proceeds, so naturally people are wondering how you can get tickets for Judge Steve Harvey.

Sadly, we were not able to find any information about how to secure a ticket to be in the audience for Judge Steve Harvey. That said, we were able to find information on how to be one of the litigants on the show! You have to complete an application that includes all the information of the dispute in question. Afterwards, if the show is interested, a person from casting will be in contact with you.

The second season premiered on May 9 and is already funnier than ever. Even the plaintiffs are funny, with Steve jokingly called out when he said, "The only thing I don't like is when the plaintiff is funnier than me."

We do have some good news though for those die hard Steve Harvey fans out there! You are able to secure tickets for the other show that he hosts, Family Feud! To get tickets, all you do is go to this website linked here, chose the date and time that you want to attend, and submit your information.

Where is 'Judge Steve Harvey' filmed?

Judge Steve Harvey is filmed at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia. Fayetteville is about a 30-minute drive from Atlanta, where Steve Harvey resides. According to their website, Trilith Studios has "24 different stages," allowing, "A myriad of options with flexibility from size to function, allowing you to choose the best fit for your production." Many movies and television shows have been filmed there such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Adam, and Family Feud.