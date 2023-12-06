Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Are Kliff Kingsbury and His Girlfriend Still Living Off the Grid in Thailand? Kliff Kingsbury is a former NFL coach who is dating an influencer. They once went off the grid in Thailand. What's going on with the couple now? By Melissa Willets Dec. 6 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury fell off the map and took a hiatus from media attention back in early 2023.

His firing likely led to Kliff finding refuge in Thailand with his social media influencer girlfriend Veronica Bielik.

The couple is seemingly still together after a trying time in Kliff's career.

Many football fans felt Kliff Kingsbury skulked out of the public eye following his unceremonious firing from the coaching position for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023.

The disgraced NFL coach, whose 2022 season was abysmal by any standards, sought refuge in Thailand with his girlfriend. Are they still dating? Is Kliff back from the exotic locale that shielded him from media attention? Details are ahead.

Who was Kliff Kingsbury dating when he was fired from the NFL?

By all accounts, Kliff has been dating influencer Veronica Bielik for years. When his NFL gig fell apart, it was widely reported that the coach essentially went into hiding, purchasing a one-way plane ticket to Thailand to join Veronica in the sun-drenched paradise.

Kliff laid low for quite some time starting in January 2023, avoiding having to answer questions about what went so wrong with the 2022 season. He then resurfaced at the University of Southern California, taking a lesser job as an offensive analyst and quarterback coach, per Fox News.

No rumors of a breakup between Kliff and Veronica have come to light since the time they would have left Thailand. As far as fans know, the potential future college football coach is still together with the Instagram star, who counts 3.7 million followers among her sphere of influence.

Kliff Kingsbury's girlfriend opened up about her breast implant removal surgery.

In addition to being linked to the high-profile former NFL coach, Veronica is a world traveler who models bathing suits for her followers in gorgeous destinations from Ibiza to Montenegro. She also seemingly works hard to shed the mystique behind her perfect online image.

In September 2023, Veronica shared a raw post about deciding to have her breast implants removed because they were leaking. "Plastic surgeons rarely talk about all the possible complications," she said in part. "They present breast augmentation as the easiest and most common surgery in the world."

"The amount of women that reached out to me telling about their issues blew my mind," Veronica continued. She said, "Our bodies are not designed to have two silicone objects inside of them, and unfortunately most of the women start dealing with autoimmune diseases connected with them."

The social media star went on to explain, "I wanted to share my story because I am trying to be as authentic with my life as I am able to be. Social media pushed specific beauty standards for years and I finally feel ready to push back against them."