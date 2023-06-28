Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island 'Temptation Island' Single Kristian Barbarich Is BFFs With a 'Too Hot to Handle' Alum New Zealand native Kristian has made quite the splash as one of the top singles in Season 5 of 'Temptation Island.' Let's meet him. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 28 2023, Published 1:26 p.m. ET Source: USA

A group of 15 singles bring the heat in Season 5 of Temptation Island. From Tamie Lawson to Marjorie Guaracho, it’s no secret the available women are turning heads in the latest installment of the steamy, sun-soaked reality series. But what about the men?

New Zealand native Kristian Barbarich has all eyes on him, and naturally, fans are curious to learn everything there is to know about him. Did you know he’s best friends with a Too Hot to Handle alum? Here’s the 4-1-1 on the island’s most highly sought-after single guy.

Who is ‘Temptation Island’ star Kristian Barbarich?

Kristian has made quite the splash as one of the top singles in Season 5 of Temptation Island. He hails from New Zealand and has made an impressive name for himself as an entrepreneur and a model. Go figure, right?

However, when it comes to his dating life, Kristian has consistently shied away from commitment. “He’s been single for two years but jokes that his house is a revolving door of women,” Kristian’s Temptation Island bio states. So, what does the rising reality star do when he’s not playing the field?

‘Temptation Island’ single Kristian Barbarich founded a sunglasses company with another reality star.

While Temptation Island features no shortage of high-powered career types, Kristian sets himself apart by operating his own business. In 2018, the reality star created Kensngtn, a New Zealand-based sunglasses company. However, he hasn’t relished his success alone.

According to the brand’s website, Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey is a Kensngtn co-founder. “We spent months perfecting a product that gives every wearer the gift of confidence and self-love,” the reality personality revealed. “I’m beyond stoked to finally share it with you all!”

Kristian Barbarich from ‘Temptation Island’ models when he’s not running his business.

Overseeing Kensngtn alongside Harry isn’t the only way Kristian makes a living. The Temptation Island single is signed with Verge Agency, “one of the world's leading talent management agencies.” On Instagram, the reality star frequently shares photos from various shoots, modeling for brands such as F45 Training, Heineken, Slick Gorilla, and more.

Additionally, Kristian is seemingly in his X-rated influencer era — just like his fellow Temptation Island co-star, Makayla Halstead. The entrepreneur is an Onlyfans creator, offering everything from custom VIP content to Zoom calls to unlimited chats. Not only that, but Kristian is also a successful social media influencer, garnering over three million likes on TikTok and 112 thousand followers on Instagram.

