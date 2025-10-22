‘Love Is Blind’ Faves Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s Leap of Faith Led to Their First Born The couple married in 2018 during Season 1 of 'Love Is Blind.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 22 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@needforlspeed

If Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the "mom and dad" of Love Is Blind, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are definitely the show's aspiring auntie and uncle. Since Lauren and Cameron became engaged and later married during the LIB's first season, they've kept reality TV fans hopeful that a genuine love story is possible.

Years after Love Is Blind, the lovebirds have been stronger than ever, collaborating on their YouTube channel, a podcast, brand partnerships, and their 2021 relationship book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way. In October 2025, Lauren and Cameron shared a more personal but highly anticipated collab: their baby boy. We're not crying, you are! Here's the scoop on Netflix's cutest couple's journey into parenthood.

Who are 'Love Is Blind' star Lauren and Cameron Hamilton's kids?

While we can certainly see Lauren and Cameron becoming parents to multiple children someday, as of 2025, the couple is focusing on their first baby together. According to the couple's joint Instagram post shared on Oct. 21, 2025, they welcomed a son, Ezra William Hamilton, earlier that month, and he apparently couldn't wait to meet his parents.

"To God be the GLORY!" Lauren and Cameron's carousel, which included them holding their baby boy. "Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut on Oct. 1, a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time." The couple added that Lauren suffered "an unexpected turn with preeclampsia" during and spent some time in the hospital recovering. She said they waited a while before sharing their happy news so they could enjoy their new bundle of love privately.

"We’ve been taking it slow… healing, resting, and soaking up all the love," they shared.

Lauren and Cameron have been candid about their fertility challenges.

Cameron and Lauren received multiple comments from fans who followed their love story from the beginning, including their openness about struggling with fertility before their son was born. Throughout the years, the couple has shared the difficulties of having their fans ask, "When are you having a baby?" while they were privately undergoing fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) in hopes of becoming parents.

According to their People interview announcing Ezra's birth, Cameron shared that it took four years for him and Lauren to conceive. In May 2025, they announced via Instagram that Lauren was pregnant. Five months later, Cameron and Lauren told People holding their baby after years of waiting felt "surreal," though Cam joked, "the 4 a.m. feedings and diaper changes have definitely made it feel more real."

While their journey to Ezra's arrival was far from simple, the couple had no trouble agreeing on their baby's name. Lauren said they picked out the baby's name early in her pregnancy, but a message from her late father, Bill Speed, who passed away on Christmas 2024.