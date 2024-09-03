Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix

'The Deliverance' Director Lee Daniels Posts Glenn Close Memes Amid Casting Backlash

Lee called Glenn's 'The Deliverance' character "part of the fabric" of the Black community.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Sept. 3 2024, 12:36 p.m. ET

(l-r): Glenn Close and Lee Daniels
Source: Instagram/@leedaniels

Director Lee Daniels's recent Instagram activity proves he's embracing the backlash he received for Glenn Close's character in his Netflix horror film, The Deliverance.

Article continues below advertisement

The Deliverance debuted on Labor Day weekend and has already been judged by the court of public opinion after Lee defended why he chose Glenn for the role.

Glenn Close as Alberta in a scene from 'The Deliverance'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Lee Daniels sparked social media discourse for casting Glenn Close in 'The Deliverance.'

Lee's movie premiered on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. The film starred Glenn as Andra Day's mother, Alberta, a white woman helping her biracial daughter raise her kids. Alberta is also in a relationship with a Black man named Melvin, played by Omar Epps. Before The Deliverance premiered, Lee said Glenn's character was integral to the movie, claiming viewers had never seen a white woman in an interracial relationship and a Black daughter on screen before.

"Every Black person knows an Alberta," Lee wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Aug. 27. "She's part of the fabric of our community, but we've never seen her on screen before. Thank you Glenn for bringing her magnificently to life."

Lee's post about Glenn caught the attention of many X users, including fashion designer Kashmir Thompson, who expressed her opinion about the casting choice on her X and Instagram accounts.

Article continues below advertisement

She expressed her frustration over Lee's post and his choice to cast Glenn as the grandmother when the story the film is based on involves a Black grandmother.

"This n---- added a white woman to a true story that did not involve a white woman, then said it’s because white women like her are part of the 'FABRIC OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY,' Kashmir wrote. "He is objectively worse than Tyler Perry. I’m sorry he is like if Tyler Perry and Kenya Barris had a baby."

Article continues below advertisement
A screenshot of Lee Daniels' Instagram Story
Source: Instagram/@leedaniels

Kashmir's post sparked many other users to express their grievances with Lee. However, the director stood by his casting choice and reposted some memes about him on his Instagram Stories. Meanwhile, Kashmir shared more posts supporting her comments about Lee, including how he told The Hollywood Reporter he changed Glenn's character to a white woman to highlight "what it's like to have a white mother and live in a Black girl's body."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Director Lee Daniels Adopted His Brother's Kids After He Was Sent to Prison

Mo'Nique Grew up Admiring Oprah Before Their Years-Long Feud — What Happened?

'Love Is Blind' Star Stacy Snyder Comes Out as Queer With a Fresh Romance

Latest Netflix News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.