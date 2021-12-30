These LGBTQ Characters Have Invigorated Entertainment in 2021

We've gotten trans characters in our cartoons, gay characters in Marvel movies, and even some representation in Japanese animation. It's always encouraging for LGBTQ fans to see themselves represented on screen because it helps to normalize our presence in real life so we can take steps toward living in a kinder, more accepting world. With trans people having made milestones in entertainment and different gender identities in the spotlight, LGBTQ representation is in full force.

Here are some of the LGBTQ characters introduced in 2021.