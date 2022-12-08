What Lizzy Caplan Says About Her Husband Has Definitely Been Proven Beyond Accurate

She went on to say about social media, "I managed to avoid it and I still am happy that I did. I do think that it makes the job more difficult. The more people know you and have opinions about you as a person, the harder it is for you to be believable as you disappear into a role.”

As such, we don’t know a ton about Lizzy’s marriage to Tom Riley. The two met in 2015, per People, when the actress was on set in London. Tom is also in the business and has a resume that stretches back to 2006, per his IMDb page.