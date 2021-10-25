There's a Lot More to Eden in 'Locke & Key' Than We Might Think

It’s not that we love the mean girl within Eden, but we want her to be better! And by the end of Season 1, it really does seem like she gets there. Since we’re on the side of the Locke family, we are obviously rooting for Kinsey Locke. However, even though Eden is Kinsey’s main rival, we also just want Eden to turn to the good side.

At the end of Season 1, Eden teams up with the rest of the kids in the town to take down big bad Dodge , but there's one caveat. When she’s helping them carry Dodge to the drowning cave, Eden gets shot with a demon bullet, so she gets infected with a demon. Just when she was turning a corner too!

At this point, Gabe is the only one who knows Eden’s hidden demonic identity, and that’s because Gabe has his own secret identity. Gabe is actually Dodge. So, the two team up, and become the main antagonists in Season 2 (once again), but with some more magical prowess this time.

Eden has a body count by the end of the season, and things take a turn for the worse for Eden. We can’t help but feel pity for the girl who was once just a school bully.