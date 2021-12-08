Is Luke Macfarlane in a Relationship? A Look at the 'Single All the Way' Actor's Love Life

A certified heartthrob, Single All the Way star Luke Macfarlane has played unforgettable characters like Jason Howell in Satisfaction and Jason Tucker in Just Add Romance. He came out in April 2008, while filming one of the earlier seasons of Brothers & Sisters.

On the show, he portrayed Scotty Wandell, an out gay man. After the announcement, Luke continued to play straight and gay characters, proving that there is some hope for the casting systems in place in showbiz.