Is Luke Macfarlane in a Relationship? A Look at the 'Single All the Way' Actor's Love Life

Is Luke Macfarlane in a Relationship? A Look at the 'Single All the Way' Actor's Love LifeBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 8 2021, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
A certified heartthrob, Single All the Way star Luke Macfarlane has played unforgettable characters like Jason Howell in Satisfaction and Jason Tucker in Just Add Romance. He came out in April 2008, while filming one of the earlier seasons of Brothers & Sisters.
On the show, he portrayed Scotty Wandell, an out gay man. After the announcement, Luke continued to play straight and gay characters, proving that there is some hope for the casting systems in place in showbiz.
Is Luke Macfarlane dating someone?
Born in Ontario in 1980, Luke attended the Juilliard School in New York before forging an extremely successful career as a singer and actor. His impressive portfolio features periodic dramas like Mercy Street (where he played Chaplain Hopkins' character), sci-fi dramas like Killjoys, and Hallmark movies like A Shoe Addict's Christmas.
In the past, Luke was rumored to be dating fellow actors like Charlie David. Does he have a special someone? Who is he with now?
Luke Macfarlane is an exceptionally private person. Arguably, he could be married without the fans knowing about it.
Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how gossip-hungry you are), Luke hardly ever posts on Instagram about his love life. He does, however, share content about his practice as a woodworker, and he is not afraid to chuck in a shirtless selfie or two now and then.
Luke might be in a relationship, or he might be flying solo at present. To fill the gaping hole the lack of information might pose in your life, do feel free to consult the shirtless selfies. They work wonders.
Luke Macfarlane reportedly dated 'Grey's Anatomy' alum T.R. Knight back in the day.
A private person, Luke doesn't seem to be too intent on discussing his love life in interviews either.
He had a few rumored relationships in the past. He was frequently spotted while out and about with Grey's Anatomy star T.R. Knight back in the 2000s. What's more, some believe he dated actor and producer Charlie David circa 2008. He was linked to actor and scriptwriter Wentworth Miller as well. Luke and Wentworth both appeared in Prison Break.
Meanwhile, Charlie is the producer of documentaries like Beyond Gay: The Politics of Pride, I'm a Porn Star, and Outspoken. After Grey's Anatomy, T.R. landed roles in shows like Will & Grace, The Comey Rule, and The Flight Attendant.
Luke Macfarlane came out publicly in April 2008, while taping 'Brothers & Sisters.'
Luke made the announcement in April 2008, in an interview with The Globe and Mail, per The Advocate.
"I don't know what will happen professionally, but I guess I can't really be concerned about what will happen, because it's my truth," Luke said. "There is this desire in L.A. to wonder who you are, and what's been blaring for me for the last three years is how can I be most authentic to myself — so this is the first time I am speaking about it in this way."