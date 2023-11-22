Home > Viral News > Influencers Madelaine Brockway's Parents Helped Her Pull Off the "Wedding of the Century" Madelaine Brockway just had a wedding so over the top, that it basically took over TikTok. Who are her parents who paid for the nuptials? By Melissa Willets Nov. 22 2023, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@madelainebrockway

Nov. 18, 2023, was a big day for Madelaine Brockway, as she married Jacob LaGrone in Paris, France. But the luxurious affair was also a landmark wedding for social media.

Users followed along with every jaw-dropping detail, from a private concert from a Grammy-winning band to the overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles. Who are the heiress' parents who helped her make her French wedding on steroids a reality? Read on for details.

So, who are Madelaine Brockway's parents?

The multi-day wedding that took over the internet is so over the top, featuring a performance by Maroon 5, an exquisite rehearsal lunch at the Paris Opera House, and enough champagne and flowers to please the royal family, that some people on social media are calling the whole thing a stunt and not even real. However, it seems to be totally authentic.

Meanwhile, we don't yet know how much "the wedding of the century" cost, but let's just assume it's a ton. Who paid for the extravagant nuptials? Presumably, that would be Robert “Bob” Brockway, the bride's father. Bob is a South Florida businessman, per the New York Post, who owns car dealerships. Specifically, he is the chairman and CEO of Bill Ussery Motors.

Meanwhile, the mother of the bride is Paula Brockway, who is Vice President for the Mercedes Benz branch in Coral Gables, Flo., per The Messenger News.

What is the Brockway family's net worth?

While we don't know for sure how much Bob and Paula are worth, one tidbit about their financial status was widely reported in their local area. The family reportedly sold two of their car dealerships to the tune of between $150 million–$700 million earlier this year. The buyer was none other than Nick Saban, Alabama's football coach.

What is TikTok saying about Madelaine Brockway's Paris wedding?

The truth is that no one really knew who Madelaine was before her wedding went viral. "Who are you?" demanded one very curious new fan. "So you're living my dream life," someone else lamented.

TikTok was even more flabbergasted when the new celebrity bride shared the vendors who were behind the magnificent occasion, including wedding planning by Lake Como Weddings, and photography by Greg Finck. He was named one of the top wedding photographers in the world by Harper's Bazaar.