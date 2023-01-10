Home > Television > The Resident Source: Getty Images Manish Dayal’s Wife and Kids Enjoy Anonymity Despite His Being a Giant Star By Melissa Willets Jan. 10 2023, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

Actor and director Manish Dayal has appeared on a ton of iconic TV shows and in a smattering of movies you’ve definitely seen. From The Resident, to Netflix’s Holidate, to, yes, 90210, Manish’s star is on the rise.

And yet, the South Carolina native’s wife and kids are able to enjoy anonymity, in large part because, well, Manish clearly wants it that way. Although the actor prefers to keep much of his family life private, here’s what we do know about his wife and children.

Manish Dayal’s wife is Indian-Canadian and he loves her, like, a lot.

Snehal Patel has been married to her hunky actor hubby since 2015, per AmoMama. The pair reportedly met years before saying “I do,” and tied the knot in Toronto in a traditional Indian ceremony, according to Meaww.

Manish often pays tribute to Snehal on Instagram, saying among other praises that he’s “in awe” of her, and that she is a “superwoman.” “You rock our world,” he professed in a sweet post in honor of Mother’s Day in 2021.

Meanwhile, the couple are parents to two children whom although their star dad is clearly bursting with pride over, he has decided to shield from public scrutiny, for the most part. Indeed, we get many glimpses into Manish’s life as a dad, but he manages to share his fatherhood journey with fans without showing his kids’ faces.

Manish and Snehal share two children and we can tell they’re adorable even without seeing their faces.

While The Hundred-Foot Journey star prefers to keep his two kids’ faces obscured in pictures, Manish often updates fans with images of his family enjoying activities together such as feeding ducks and dressing in matching pajamas. We don’t know his kids’ names, but Manish is obviously a hands-on dad who enjoys parenthood — unless you count pandemic parenting, of course, which no one enjoyed.

While Manish credits his wife for creating a beautiful life for their family, he has also recognized his father for being a good role model, professing on Instagram in 2020, “Happy Father’s Day to the man, who, to this day, has never stopped celebrating life with me. Thank you for leading the way, Dad.”

Manish’s future may involve a lot of directing.

In addition to playing Devon Pravesh on The Resident, Manish has also directed two episodes, which as it turns out, realized a dream he’s had since he was a child. “I’ve wanted to direct since I was a little kid. It was something that I was always fascinated by,” he told Decider.