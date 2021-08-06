This Harrowing Storyline on 'Grown-ish' Is a Reflection of Real Life

The episodes surrounding the Marcus Jennings shooting are titled, “A Boy Is a Gun” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” both references to real-life shootings by police. And although it can be difficult to watch stories like this on television, it’s definitely important.

"It's been over a year since everything started, and I've heard some people being like, 'I'm tired of seeing it on television, I just want to escape,’” Francia Raisa, who plays Ana Torres shared. “And I'm like, 'No, but this is real life.' I think the way that the writers did it for our show, in particular, is a way for people to escape, but also hear truth, which is through comedy.”

We have seen similar storylines in shows like All American and 9-1-1, but Grown-ish hopes that seeing it through the eyes of Black millennials, college students just trying to find their way in the world, will be a whole new lens for us to experience the movement to reform the police and bring justice to the many Black lives that have been lost.

Watch new episodes of Grown-ish every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.

If you are looking for ways to donate your time or money to Black Lives Matter and other antiracist organizations, we have created a list of resources to get you started.