Marcus Scribner Is a Relatively Private Person — Who Has He Dated in the Past?By Leila Kozma
Aug. 16 2021, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Iggy Azalea, Nolan Gould, and Hannah Brown are just some of the celebs who have appeared on The Celebrity Dating Game, the new reboot of ABC's cult classic, The Dating Game.
Marcus Scribner is the next to take the stage. The black-ish alum might find his soulmate on The Celebrity Dating Game. But who has he dated in the past? What's his relationship history like?
So, what's there to know about Marcus Scribner's dating history?
Born in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2000, Marcus took up an interest in acting at an extraordinarily young age. A sporty kid, he practiced lacrosse and basketball while also taking acting classes. His first breakthrough came about in 2010, when Marcus landed Tim Thornton's role in Castle. Marcus also appeared in shows like New Girl (where he starred alongside Zooey Deschanel, the co-host of The Celebrity Dating Game) and Wedding Band.
He's best known for his role as Junior on black-ish. But what's his real-life dating history like?
A relatively private person, Marcus frequently takes to Instagram to post casual snaps with his family members. Unfortunately for fans, Marcus is much stricter when it comes to sharing details about his romantic life.
As an Instagram Live reposted on Twitter and Reddit seems to suggest, he was in a relationship in the summer of 2020. Not one to give away much about his personal life, Marcus doesn't appear to have shared many details about the mystery woman.
Marcus's love life has been the subject of fervent speculation for the past few years, with many social media users engaging in some heavy sleuthing in the hope of finding out more about his partners.
Fortunately for fans, Marcus briefly touched on the topic in Season 11, Episode 25 of The Wendy Williams Show.
"Currently, it's complicated," Marcus told Wendy. "We've got stuff going on. We've got, yeah, I'll leave it at that."
He refused to add further details.
"Are you a virgin?" Wendy asked.
"Wendy is trying to hit me with the difficult questions," Marcus said. "I'll leave it a mystery for the audience."
Season 1 of 'The Celebrity Dating Game' features A-listers like Taye Diggs and Carson Kressley.
An exciting take on the unforgettable classic, The Celebrity Dating Game provides a rare opportunity for viewers to learn more about how celebs like All American actor Taye Diggs and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressley act in a casual setting.
Much like in the original version, a wall separates the celeb from the three bachelors or bachelorettes who have to do some heavy lifting to win their hearts. Unlike in the original, the latter have to guess who the celeb is by using clues such as a song performed by co-host Michael Bolton.
Controversially enough, the star guest and the three singles aren't required to go on a date — which means that the bachelors and bachelorettes really have to think about how they can leave a lasting impression on the A-listers.
