Marcus Scribner Is a Relatively Private Person — Who Has He Dated in the Past?

Born in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2000, Marcus took up an interest in acting at an extraordinarily young age. A sporty kid, he practiced lacrosse and basketball while also taking acting classes. His first breakthrough came about in 2010, when Marcus landed Tim Thornton's role in Castle. Marcus also appeared in shows like New Girl (where he starred alongside Zooey Deschanel , the co-host of The Celebrity Dating Game ) and Wedding Band.

He's best known for his role as Junior on black-ish. But what's his real-life dating history like?

A relatively private person, Marcus frequently takes to Instagram to post casual snaps with his family members. Unfortunately for fans, Marcus is much stricter when it comes to sharing details about his romantic life.

As an Instagram Live reposted on Twitter and Reddit seems to suggest, he was in a relationship in the summer of 2020. Not one to give away much about his personal life, Marcus doesn't appear to have shared many details about the mystery woman.

@MarcusScribner mentions he has a GF on his Live stream on inst! #marcusscribner Damn we lost him y’all! Wonder who it is >_> pic.twitter.com/9t8eCNgXzq

Marcus's love life has been the subject of fervent speculation for the past few years, with many social media users engaging in some heavy sleuthing in the hope of finding out more about his partners.

Fortunately for fans, Marcus briefly touched on the topic in Season 11, Episode 25 of The Wendy Williams Show.

"Currently, it's complicated," Marcus told Wendy. "We've got stuff going on. We've got, yeah, I'll leave it at that."

He refused to add further details.

"Are you a virgin?" Wendy asked.

"Wendy is trying to hit me with the difficult questions," Marcus said. "I'll leave it a mystery for the audience."