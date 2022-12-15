Prince Harry Believes Meghan Markle Had a Miscarriage Because of British Tabloid

Fast-forward to December 2022, and Harry and Meghan are giving the world an inside look to their story — from their childhood stories, courting phase, marriage, and more, via their Netflix docuseries.

And as the world starts to learn the truth about all Harry and Meghan had to deal with, it appears that their torment went as far as impacting the size of their family unit. Yes, Meghan sadly had a miscarriage. Here’s everything that we know.