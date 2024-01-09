Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Mia Goth's Dating History Is Surprisingly Tame Mia Goth has been linked to Shia LaBeouf since they started dating in 2012 after starring in ‘Nymphomaniac: Vol II.’ But what is her dating history? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 9 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While Mia Goth is a household name thanks to her modeling and acting career, very little is known about her private life. She speaks rarely in interviews and keeps a low profile, even as an A or B-list celebrity. But since she rose in prominence in Hollywood, she’s always been associated with Shia LaBeouf.

However, fans of the horror star want to know who else Mia has been associated with. What is her dating history and who are her ex-boyfriends? Keep reading for all of the details.

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf started dating in 2012 when Mia was just 19 years old.

Before her acting career, Mia began modeling after she was discovered at the Underage Festival in London. She was thrust into the industry’s corruption and misogyny at just 14 years old. She appeared in campaigns for Miu Miu and Prada before she began auditioning for films at just 16 years old. So it’s no surprise that she doesn’t have much of a dating history before she and Shia met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol II.

For a while, Mia and Shia seemed inseparable. Us confirmed their engagement in March 2016 when Mia was spotted wearing a ring. They were later married in October 2016 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, although it was “accidentally” livestreamed to TMZ. While they seemed happy for a while, Shia filed for divorce in 2018. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," a rep told People.

After Shia and Mia’s marriage ended, rumors swirled about her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

After Shia and Mia’s 2018 divorce, Shia notably dated FKA Twigs for a year. They met while filming 2019’s Honey Boy. Funnily enough, Robert Pattinson and FKA were also engaged before their relationship ended and she started dating Shia. But Shia and FKA’s year-long fling ended more than badly.

FKA filed a lawsuit against Shia for “relentless abusive behavior,” according to The New York Times. Even still, this separation wasn’t easy for Shia and FKA’s exes, who were also working together on High Life.

"We all got very comfortable with each other," Mia told SciFiNow in 2019. "All that time just bonding and getting to know one another really helped.” Mia and Robert apparently thought Shia and FKA’s romance was “comical,” according to an E! News insider, and that they’re “not surprised that their exes got together.”

While rumors spread that Mia and Robert may have also been dating, due to shared press and photo ops, Robert was linked to Suki Waterhouse at the time. It’s possible that Mia and Robert may have had a fling, but nothing has been confirmed.

Mia Goth didn’t publicly date anyone before getting back together with Shia LaBeouf.

Although Mia’s relationship with Shia was tumultuous and he had been publicly called out for abusive behavior, the two were first spotted together again in 2020, wearing their wedding bands.

