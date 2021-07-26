Lady Kitty Spencer Tied the Knot With Michael Lewis, a Fashion Tycoon

The wedding guests included Maye Musk, Pixie Lott, Idris Elba , and many others. Already hailed as the society wedding of the year, the breathtaking ceremony spanned over three days. The bride — the global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana — wore five gowns.

Michael has been at the helm of several companies, including Oceana Investment Partners LLP, which was dissolved in May 2019. Since 2015, Michael has served as the chair of the Foschini Group, a Western Cape–based retail clothing group. According to Hello! , Michael's net worth is said to be around £80 million ($110 million).

Born in South Africa in 1959, Michael studied at the University of Cape Town before embarking on a lucrative career as a businessman. Michael is the grandson of Meyer Lewis, the founder of a furniture retailer, and the son of Stanley Lewis, who leveraged that company to buy a stake in the Foschini Group in the '80s, as per The Sun . So, what's Michael's net worth?

Lady Kitty studied at the University of Cape Town and Regent's University London.

Lady Kitty was born in London in 1990. She was raised in Cape Town, South Africa. Like Michael, Lady Kitty attended the University of Cape Town. Later on, she went on to study art history and Italian in Florence, Italy, while she also pursued a master's degree in luxury brand management at the Regent's University London.

The love of fashion is just one of the things Michael and Lady Kitty might have in common. While Michael is a high-flying businessman who owns one of the largest retail clothing groups based in South Africa, Lady Kitty has worked with some of the most prominent fashion houses out there. A successful model, she collaborated with brands like Alberta Ferretti, Ralph Lauren, Bvlgari, and others. She is currently signed with Storm Models.

