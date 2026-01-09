Michelle Buteau Is "Bummed" ‘Survival of the Thickest’ Is Ending — "So Glad I Got To Do It" (EXCLUSIVE) "I hope people are inspired to just see more beautiful, different-looking shapes and bodies on TV." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 9 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Stand-up comedian, actor, producer, and podcast host Michelle Buteau is a busy and stylish lady. However, even someone with her many hats takes time to reset when necessary. Historically, many people have used the beginning of the new year to put themselves on the right track for their future.

While some people typically ponder over their new year rebrands before the ball drops, Michelle teamed up with Premier Protein to prove that the real New Year's doesn't start until the first Monday of the new year, which, in 2026, was Jan. 5. As she discussed the partnership, she mentioned how taking steps to be your best self is all you need to get on top of your goals in the year's first month.

Source: MEGA

"The main thing is to listen to your instinct, because that is, like, the most powerful thing that you have, and to follow through on that. It's not about the list, the to-do list," she shared. "That's how I'm going to get stuff done. That's how I'm going to be my most productive. Everyone's going to be in a good mood, and I get to keep my edges."

Although Michelle is looking forward to 2026, the year marks the end of her Netflix show, Survival of the Thickest. The Circle host spoke with us about the show she created and stars in, and why it's ending so soon.

Michelle Buteau says she's "grateful" to be going into 'Survival of the Thickest's' final season.

Those of us who have become obsessed with Mavis Beaumont's (Michelle Buteau) colorful and hilarious life in New York City were stunned when Michelle announced in May 2025 that Season 3 of Survival of the Thickest would be its last. But, though the series doesn't feel finished to some viewers, the comedian shared why now feels like the right time to end the series.

Source: Netflix

"There's so many ways to storytell now, and there's so many different means of technology and how we receive entertainment," Michelle explained. She further shared that, although her show ending after three seasons wasn't what she wanted, she's proud of the work the show did in such a short time.

"I am bummed that this season is ending," Michelle said. "But I'm way more grateful that I even got the chance and opportunity to not only do my own show, but do it the way I want to do it, and that is with diversity and inclusion and just like, like beautiful faces and bodies, whatever that means for us."

"I'm just so glad I got to do it," she continued. "And the only thing I could ever hope for is that people are entertained and they learn something. And when you go into these spaces and you have these opportunities that you get to also do what you want to do. So I hope people are inspired to just see more beautiful, different-looking shapes and bodies and personalities on TV."

Will Mavis and Luca get a happy ending on 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 3?

As Michelle explains, Survival of the Thickest's ending won't be completely heartbreaking. The series will conclude with the comedian as well as the show's other main cast members: Tasha Smith, Tone Bell, Liza Treyger, and Peppermint. Additionally, there will be several guest stars popping by, including Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Ashley Graham, Ronny Chieng, designer and The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons, and Ice-T, as well as fashion designers LaQuan Smith and Charles Harbison.

Source: Netflix

Fans will also see more of Mavis with her love interest, Luca (Marouane Zotti). In Season 1, the pair connected after Mavis dealt with a breakup with her longtime boyfriend Jacque (Tyler Sele). By Season 2, Mavis had fallen in love with Luca. However, him living in Italy while she lives in New York complicated their relationship, causing Mavis to question if she needs to with Luca or focus on herself and her booming fashion career.

While Michelle didn't share what's ahead for Mavis and Luca to avoid any pesky spoilers, she said fans will see more of their challenges in the new season, as the show highlights the challenges of dating, even when there's chemistry between the people involved.