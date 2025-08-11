Miguel Uribe Was Married With Kids Before His Life Took a Tragic Turn “You will always be the love of my life. Thank you for a life full of love." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 11 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maclaudiat

Life is undoubtedly filled with unexpected ups and downs, and the downs are the ones we hope to overcome. But for Colombian senator Miguel Uribe, 39, that low point came in June 2025 when he was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the leg, during a June 7 campaign rally in Bogotá. Two months later, on Aug. 10, 2025, he died, his wife confirmed on Instagram. Uribe was running for president in Colombia’s 2026 election, and the attack is believed to be an assassination attempt.

While a 15-year-old has been taken into custody for the shooting, along with others connected to it, per the BBC, the official shooter and motive have yet to be confirmed. What is clear, based on the outpouring of support at vigils, is that Uribe was widely admired. He was also a devoted family man with a wife and three kids, who will now have to carry on without the male figure they depended on in their lives. Here’s everything to know about the family he leaves behind.

Miguel Uribe was married to María Claudia Tarazona when he tragically died.

Miguel Uribe was married to María Claudia Tarazona, and together they welcomed four children: María, Emilia, Isa, and Alejandro. In June 2025, Tarazona shared an Instagram post marking 14 years together, which may refer to their years of marriage rather than their total time as a couple.

Tarazona supported her husband’s political career from his very first election campaign, according to the news outlet El Tiempo. She wasn’t just there to root for him; she reportedly served as his advisor on both personal and political matters.

After Uribe was shot, his wife spoke publicly about the incident and posted updates on Instagram, reminding everyone that she and the family were still praying for his recovery.

While Tarazona’s ongoing posts showed just how dedicated she was and how much she loved Uribe, it was her announcement of his death that revealed the depth of their bond. “You will always be the love of my life. Thank you for a life full of love, thank you for being a dad to the girls, the best dad to Alejandro,” Tarazona’s message began. It continued, “I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you,” adding, “Our love transcends this physical plane.”

She ended her touching yet bittersweet message with, “Wait for me, because when I fulfill my promise to our children, I will come looking for you and we will have our second chance. Rest in peace, love of my life. I will take care of our children.”

Miguel Uribe leaves behind four teenage daughters and a young son.