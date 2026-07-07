Mitch McConnell’s Wife’s Trip to China Amid Brain Dead Rumors Sparks Questions "Who goes to China when their husband is on life support?" By Mark Pygas Published July 7 2026, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: X

There's been much speculation online about the status of Senator Mitch McConnell, 84, who has not been seen in public since paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest at one of the Kentucky Senator's known addresses last month. According to scanner audio from NBC News, those paramedics had to perform CPR on the scene.

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Speculation has only intensified after his wife, Elaine Chao, travelled to China just three days after he was hospitalized on June 14. That has left many people wondering exactly what's going on with Senator Mitch McConnell and his health.

Has Mitch McConnell been seen recently?

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell in October 2025.

McConnell hasn't been seen in public since he was hospitalized on June 14. But, according to his spokesperson Stephanie Penn, the Senator is "still working closely with staff on Senate business, and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week."

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In another statement, they added: “Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

Is Mitch McConnell brain dead?

Source: MEGA

At this time, there is no reason to believe that Senator Mitch McConnell is brain dead. Statements issued by his team state that he is continuing to do some work during his time in the hospital.

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Meanwhile, Laura Loomer, a not-so-reliable source, is doubling down on claims that McConnell is brain dead. "Not true. Mitch McConnell is allegedly in a vegetative state," she tweeted. "Mitch McConnell is being kept 'alive' by life support machines, but my White House source told me McConnell is in organ failure, and as I reported, source told me he has allegedly been declared a vegetable (brain dead) by doctors, and the White House has been told, 'McConnell isn’t ever coming back.'" The speculation likely comes because of the Senator's ill health in recent years.

Why did Mitch McConnell's wife fly to China?

Source: MEGA

Just three days after he was hospitalized, McConnell's wife and former Secretary of Transportation flew to China for a pre-planned visit to meet with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. Elaine Chao and Vice President Han Zheng “urged further efforts to strengthen” the relationship between the U.S. and China during the meeting.

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“Chao said maintaining stable U.S.-China relations serves the interests of all parties, and expressed the willingness to continue making efforts to promote practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the United States and China,” a report on the meeting stated. Again, Laura tweeted at McConnell's wife, writing, "Oh… Who goes to China when their husband is on life support? Is she about to be someone’s new handler?" She continued, "Mrs. Chao. Please come back to headquarters. You’re being reassigned."

Oh…



Who goes to China when their husband is on life support?



Is she about to be someone’s new handler? https://t.co/AwhaVBI500 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 7, 2026