Why Do People Hate Chuck Schumer? TikTok Roasts Him for Caving With Nothing Secured By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 12 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET

If you’re not deeply into politics but your TikTok feed has been nothing but people flipping off Senator Chuck Schumer, you're probably more than a little confused. You may even be asking yourself: Why do people hate Chuck Schumer? One minute you're scrolling through cat videos and outfit inspo, the next, it's creator after creator calling this guy a coward and demanding he resign. So, what did he do?

That spike in rage didn't come out of nowhere. As the 2025 government shutdown — the longest in U.S. history — inched toward a possible resolution, frustration with Senator Schumer built fast online. Furthermore, once word got out that the deal to end it included no real wins, TikTok let him have it.

Why do people hate Chuck Schumer? Many say he gave up leverage in the 2025 shutdown.

The 2025 shutdown started as a battle over major budget cuts — things like housing, health care, and climate programs were all on the chopping block. Democrats had been saying for weeks that they wouldn’t back down. The goal was to hold firm, protect vital services, and force a compromise that reflected their values.

When news outlets such as CBS News reported that an end to the shutdown neared, people were shocked to see … not much. The “deal” was basically a handshake — a vague promise to revisit negotiations later. No locked-in funding. No blocked cuts. Just “we’ll talk again soon.”

That’s when TikTok snapped. Videos flooded the platform showing creators reacting with disbelief. Some duetted news clips with sarcastic captions. Others stitched videos with phrases like “what did we even get?” or “this was for nothing.” The most viral posts didn’t hold back — calling Senator Schumer spineless, gutless, and the reason the shutdown dragged on with no result.

Calls for Senator Schumer to resign started to trend on TikTok as frustrated individuals lashed out.

What started as mockery quickly turned into fury. TikTokers across the board — left, right, and everything in between — started saying the quiet part out loud: Senator Schumer should resign. They weren’t subtle about it either. Video after video showed people cursing him out, demanding he step down, or saying it’s time to “primary this guy out of office.”

What made this backlash different is how widespread it was. It wasn’t just partisan critics. A lot of the frustration came from younger Democrats and independents who usually support the party — but felt completely burned by what they saw as a surrender.

In the comments? Total chaos. Some blamed him for wasting 40 days of people’s time. Others said they called his office directly to complain. A few even claimed the shutdown ended in a worse position than where it started. And the kicker? The government was only funded temporarily — meaning another shutdown could still be around the corner.

Here’s the thing: This whole meltdown isn’t just about one bad deal. It’s about a vibe. Younger voters — especially on platforms like TikTok — are fed up with political leaders who overpromise and under-deliver. Senator Schumer became the symbol of that frustration.

