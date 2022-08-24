The Inspiration Behind 'Mo' Isn't Too Far off From Reality

Mo also grew up with a very large family. Mo was the youngest of six children, and his father worked as an engineer for the Kuwait Oil Company. One of Mo’s brothers is a pilot, and another has a Ph.D. in biochemistry. Sadly, when Mo was just 14 years old, his father passed away. Mo talks a lot about his family life in his stand-up comedy, which also inspired his Netflix series.

Season 1 of Mo is now available to stream on Netflix.