Home > Entertainment Ms. Pat Said She Made She Earned Enough Money to Retire Her Husband — Inside Her Net Worth The 'Ms. Pat Show' star has recently made multiple power moves. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 14 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedian and actor Ms. Pat's unconventional road to success is something many can aspire to. After performing her first standup special in 2002, the Atlanta native made her rounds in the comedy and entertainment industry with few connections. Now, over two decades later, she stars and executive produces her own show, The Ms. Pat Show, her courtroom show, Ms. Pat Settles It, on BET Plus.

Article continues below advertisement

As Ms. Pat's career continues to do rise, so has the comedian's pockets. Her jokes have allowed her to completely turn away from a life of crime, help her immediate family, and retire her husband, which she said on Club Shay Shay is one of her greatest accomplishments. So, what is Ms. Pat's net worth? Let's find out!

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ms. Pat's net worth?

Ms. Pat's net worth is $2 million. Most of her earnings come from her comedy, acting, and production careers. Before BET Plus picked up her mostly autobiographical show, The Ms. Pat Show, she had begun appearing on several standup shows, including ComicView, StandUp in Stilettos, and The Search for the Funniest Mom in America hosted by Roseanne Barr. In 2015, she also appeared on Last Comic Standing and began making her rounds on podcasts.

During her early career, Ms. Pat became a regular on podcasts hosted by Kevin Hart, Marc Maron, Joe Rogan, Eddie Ifft, Bert Kreischer, Joey "CoCo" Diaz, Bobby Lee, and Ari Shaffir. On Club Shay Shay, she credited her time on Joe Rogan's podcast as the one that got her name out to the masses. In addition to her TV shows, Ms. Pat also hosts her podcast, The PatDown. She has also continued taking her talents to other streaming platforms with her Netflix special, Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?" and starring in Zoey 102 in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Ms. Pat Comedian, Actor, Executive Producer Net worth: $2 Million Ms. Pat is a comedian and star of her own shows, The Ms. Pat Show and Ms. Pat Settles It, which she also executive produces. Birthdate: April 2, 1972 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Birth Name: Patricia Williams Partners: Garrett Lee Children: 8 (four biological, raised her sister's four children)

Ms. Pat is far from being done chasing her dreams.

Ms. Pat's impeccable comedic timing and down-to-earth topics are why her fanbase is all about her. Thankfully, she's not planning on slowing down anytime soon. She shared on Club Shay Shay that her hefty net worth afforded her a $15,000 house she contracted and helped work on herself. Ms. Pat also launched her Ms. Pat Comedy Tour in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

With several projects happening, some would find it challenging to forecast what they're going to be doing next, though some people aren't Ms. Pat.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, she said she still has plenty of projects she'd like to take on, including a buddy cop comedy. And though she said fans have wanted her to partner with other women in comedy like Melissa McCarthy, she said actor Justina Machado would be a perfect collaboration partner.