Myles From 'The Circle' Jokes That Netflix Did Him Dirty Showing His Lack of Cooking Skills "Clearly your boy is a DoorDash or Uber Eats kind of guy," Myles says. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 29 2024, Published 7:52 a.m. ET

Even though viewers watch every conversation play out between players on The Circle, there are some things they miss, so it's only natural for fans to be curious about all other aspects of the Netflix reality show. Luckily, the Season 6 cast is unafraid to share behind-the-scenes tidbits about filming, and our very own Yung Papi Fuego, aka Myles, is among those cast members who shared details on social media, post-filming.

In one episode in the middle of Season 6, Myles is shown cooking in a very smoky apartment. He removes a pan from the stove and attempts to blow out a roaring fire that has clearly burnt to a crisp whatever had been cooking in the pan. And now, according to Myles on TikTok, we have an idea about why his cooking skills leave much to be desired, and what production did when this happened.

Myles tries cooking on 'The Circle' and it doesn't go well for him.

Each player on The Circle is given their own separate apartment to live in for the duration of filming every season. This means that viewers see them wake up in bed every morning, cook breakfast, and even workout, all while playing the social media game. But for those who may not be used to cooking full meals IRL, using the kitchen in these apartments may be just a bit difficult.

That's apparently the problem that Myles runs into on The Circle as he almost burns down his apartment. OK, that might be a stretch, but it's hard to deny how close he came to forcing a building-wide evacuation, and Myles knows how bad it looked. After the episode dropped, he shared a TikTok video where he said he didn't think Netflix would "put [him] on blast" for the kitchen incident.

"Clearly your boy is a DoorDash or UberEats kind of guy," Myles said in his TikTok. And it really makes you wonder how well other players fare in their respective kitchens if they have very little cooking experience in their real lives. Let's hope they don't all end up with a flaming pan or the need for a fire extinguisher.

Myles revealed to his TikTok followers what happened after his minor kitchen fire on 'The Circle.'

Myles also shared in the TikTok that, after his cooking incident got the attention of production, he faced some repercussions for being less than careful. "After this fire, I was banned by production from cooking," Myles revealed in the TikTok. "It was strictly frozen food or sandwiches out here."

