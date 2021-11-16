'Storage Wars' Alum Nabila Haniss Scored Quite a Few Bargains Over the Years

'Storage Wars' Alum Nabila Haniss Scored Quite a Few Bargains Over the YearsBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 16 2021, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
One of the more controversial figures to end up on Storage Wars, Nabila Haniss first garnered fame by selling the contents of Paris Hilton's storage unit circa 2007. Thanks to her appearances in Season 2, 3, and 4 of Storage Wars, Nabila quickly established herself as a power player with unmatched business sense. So, what happened to her?
Nabila Haniss made a handful of appearances on 'Storage Wars' between 2011 and 2013.
A seasoned bargain hunter, Nabila Haniss quickly obtained popularity among Storage Wars fans pining to see a sassy cast member with charisma and the rare ability to turn a garden variety auction into a matter of personal victory. Nabila made her debut in Season 2, Episode 23 of Storage Wars, and she managed to build good relations with otherwise cantankerous auction attendees like Dave Hester.
Nabila disappeared from the show after just a few years, much to the bafflement of fans.
A sporadic social media user, Nabila seemingly vanished from the limelight after leaving Storage Wars.
'Storage Wars' alum Nabila Haniss ran into some unexpected trouble with the feds in 2019.
As a 2019 article by Daily Mail suggests, Nabila not only stayed afloat in the field after leaving Storage Wars, but she and her business partner, Michael Saida, even ran into some unexpected trouble with the feds — by accident.
As the outlet suggests, Nabila accidentally purchased high-tech equipment a group of scammers managed to obtain from Boeing. The scammers posed as U.S. military officials to get their hands on the valuables, per Daily Mail.
After buying the locker, Nabila received instructions to keep the contents safe — so she foolishly transported them to her parents' garage. Next up, the agents showed up at her parents' place. Nabila and her business partner, Michael, ended up suing Boeing, per Yahoo!.
Nabila Haniss obtained fame in the 2000s by selling the contents Paris Hilton's storage unit.
In January 2007, Nabila made the headlines after striking up a nifty deal with Bardia Persa, the brains behind Parisexposed.com. The website launched on Jan. 23, 2007, providing access to the heiress's diaries, home videos, and other personal items for a fee. Paris hit Nabila with a lawsuit in a matter of days, according to People.
"I was appalled to learn that people are exploiting my and my sister's private personal belongings for commercial gain," Paris shared in a statement.
(Paris was referring to her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.)
So, what's Nabila Haniss's ethnicity?
Born in Culver City, Calif., in 1965, Nabila worked as an administrative assistant before building a lucrative career as a storage unit buyer. She is thought to be of Egyptian origin.
What's Nabila Haniss's net worth?
Nabila bought Paris's personal belongings for $2,775 before selling them on for $10 million. (Quite the profit margin.) She later appeared on Storage Wars. A private person, she rarely ever shares updates about her business dealings. It's more than likely that she stayed in the field after disappearing from the spotlight.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth comes to $10 million.
