We're Ready to Boot Scoot Boogie to Nashville's Big Bash 2025 Lineup — Who's Performing? Happy New Year, y'all! By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Dec. 30 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET

There is no doubt about it, Nashville is a fun place to visit anytime of the year. It's known as Music City, a nickname that stretches all the way back to the 1700s. When settlers floated down the Cumberland River and arrived on its shores, they celebrated by breaking out the fiddle. When the next century arrived, Nashville was already an epicenter for music publishing.

In 1871, the Fisk Jubilee Singers' tour raised money in order to help Fisk University continue educating formerly enslaved people. Two years later, they performed for Queen Victoria of England and let the world know just how powerful Nashville's music was. Nowadays, the city is filled with historic venues and boasts musical talent that is hard to match. Since 2021, the city has been a hot spot for New Year's Eve thanks to Nashville's Big Bash. Let's take a look at the 2025 lineup.



The Nashville's Big Bash 2025 lineup is pretty dang good.

The famed Fisk Jubilee Singers will be performing at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park along with special guest CeCe Winans. If you're watching from the East Coast, you can catch the countdown to midnight. If you're on Central time, fireworks will ring in the new year as the Music Note Drop hits the magic hour.

If you're in Nashville, feel free to check out the official watch party at Luke Combs’s bar Category 10. It will be hosted by Caylee Hammack, who told Celeb Secrets she is looking forward to sharing the stage with co-host Cody Alan. "There’s something about being able to ring in the new year in this way that just takes the pressure off," she said. You can also expect performances from Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King.

Here's how to watch Nashville's Big Bash.

The fun starts Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 8:00 p.m. on CBS. You can also stream it on Fubo, DIRECTV, and Paramount+. Free trials of DIRECTV and Fubo are available. Just don't forget to cancel them before you start paying.