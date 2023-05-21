Distractify
Selling Sunset's Neeraj Gunsagar
Who's Neeraj Gunsagar on ‘Selling Sunset’? A Rich Entrepreneur Shops Mansions With Chelsea

May 21 2023, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

On Netflix's Selling Sunset, the real estate agents are always dealing with big-name clients with impressive success stories. In Season 6, one in particular caught viewers' attention instantly.

In the second episode of Season 6, fans are introduced to a man named Neeraj Gunsagar who is looking to buy another California home. Who is Neeraj? Here is everything we know.

Who is Neeraj Gunsagar from 'Selling Sunset'? He is the former CEO of a major company.

Neeraj Gunsagar
Neeraj is the former CEO of one of the most successful dentistry companies in the United States, Byte. Similar to Invisalign, Byte is a brand that provides clear aligners to customers who need dental care. The website states that the company, "...makes it easier and more affordable for all people to get the smile and confidence they’ve been dreaming about."

According to Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani, Neeraj "recently sold his company for a cool billion dollars." His involvement in the company, especially the sale price, is most likely where the entrepreneur got his success from.

Byte is still currently in operation. According to his Linkedln profile, he officially left the company back in August of 2022 — after only being with Byte for a little over three years!

Neeraj Gunsagar has worked with several celebrities while with Byte.

Being a part of a very successful brand had its perks. For starters, Neeraj was connected to several celebrities who were working with Byte. This list included Scandal star Kerry Washington.

The company put out a statement saying, "Kerry Washington has joined team Byte as a Creative Advisor and Investor. The Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe nominated actor, director, producer, and activist will inform the creative strategy, helping make oral care more accessible worldwide."

Neeraj made sure to share a selfie with the two of them on social media. It hasn't been updated if she still works with the company.

Besides Kerry, Radar Online reported that stars including Ben Affleck and LeAnn Rimes have supported the brand. Meaning, they most likely met the president, Neeraj while he was working with the company.

Neeraj Gunsagar has a social media presence.

Neeraj is very active on social media. He has an Instagram account (@neerajgunsagar) where he constantly shares photos of himself and his family. The entrepreneur has two young sons who are currently in school and a large extended family. None of his children have public social media accounts. Even though he has been in the limelight for years, Selling Sunset was his first-ever TV show appearance.

All 11 episodes of Selling Sunset Season 6 are available to watch only on Netflix. Season 7 of the series has already been confirmed by the streaming platform.

