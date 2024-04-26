‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’: Shanice Flirts With Nick Over His Freaknik-Inspired Look (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In Season 1 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, the cast had a great time partying and having an impromptu history lesson. An upcoming Season 2 episode shows Jordan Emanuel following the tradition with her own historical yet epic event. The event, called Jordy's Freaknik, was a tribute to the original Atlanta-based party. The party was held in their backyard and coincided with couples week, during which some of the cast members reunited with their significant others.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

However, in an exclusive clip shared with Distractify, Nick Arrington's girlfriend, Tasia, seems to be missing. Shanice Henderson is seen taking advantage of Tasia's absence after seeing Nick's tatted-up Freaknik look.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Shanice says Nick is “all for me” after flirting with him at “Jordy’s Freaknik.”

The Summer House: MV clip shows the group wearing their finest '90s-inspired outfits in honor of Freaknik. At the party, Jordan briefly explained the cultural significance of Freaknik, a popular event celebrating Blackness during spring break in Atlanta in the ‘80s and ‘90s. She later shared her thoughts on the event in a confessional. Jordan also kept the party going as the event's DJ. However, things got a bit messy when Shanice flirted with Nick.

While everyone understood the theme for Jordy’s Freaknik, Nick took his costume a step further. He traded his usual polished, dapper look for a trap artist version of himself, wearing yellow shorts, a baseball cap, and a gold chain. Nick also opted to go shirtless to show off his countless fake tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick’s new look instantly caught Shanice’s eye. In the clip, Summer Marie Thomas warns Nick to lock his room door after the party ends because “Shanice wants to f--k the s--t out of you.” Shanice agrees with Summer, asking Nick, “Hey, can I get your number,” as she plays with his chain. “With the tattoos, Nick is all for me,” she says in a confessional, adding he was “tall and tatted.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shanice’s “crush” on Nick was short-lived.

Source: Bravo

Shanice continued to shoot her shot at Nick throughout the night. At one point, she suggested he remove his fake tattoos as soon as possible if he wanted to keep his girlfriend happy. “If you keep those tattoos on, I’m gonna tell your girlfriend, “I’m f--king Nick tonight!” Shanice screams in the clip.