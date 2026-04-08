How Many Sibling Does Noah Beck Have? Inside the TikTok Star's Family Life "My parents emphasized the importance of education, but they weren’t constantly pushing it on us." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 8 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It’s very common for talent to be passed down within a family. From Ms. Tina Knowles to her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, to the R&B duo and actors Chloe and Halle Bailey, there are quite a few talented siblings across the entertainment industry, from sports to the influencer world.

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Noah Beck, the TikTok star-turned-actor, has been a hot topic lately. Aside from making his mark on social media, the 24-year-old has recently snagged a role in the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Thanks to the new gig, fans are eager to learn everything about the star, including details about his family. So, how many siblings does Noah Beck have? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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How many siblings does Noah Beck have?

According to People, Noah is one of three siblings. The outlet reports that Noah is the youngest, with two older sisters: Haley and Tatum. Their parents, Tim and Amy Beck, are still happily married. Both Noah and Tatum make a point of posting about their families on their respective platforms.

Per American Studies, Noah revealed that his parents were teachers. And while they understand the importance of getting a solid education, he revealed that they didn’t pressure him or his siblings.

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“If you didn’t grow up with teachers as parents, you might assume they come home and keep teaching,” Noah shared. “But it’s actually like when chefs don’t cook at home—they turn it off. My parents emphasized the importance of education, but they weren’t constantly pushing it on us. My sisters and I were good students, and both of them actually went into teaching.”

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Noah went on to share that he learned a lot from his parents’ perspective and has carried many of their teachings into adulthood. “The biggest thing I took from that environment is curiosity — always being open to learning and never assuming you know it all,” he noted. "To go into every conversation with an open mind. That mindset has really stuck with me. They’re also very, very patient."

Haley Back may be facing some serious criminal charges.

Haley Beck may be spending some time behind bars. The Peoria Unified School District launched an investigation that determined criminal activity on Haley’s behalf.

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In a statement provided to People, the district revealed that “they found that Ms. Beck groomed a student, which resulted in her having a sexual relationship with that student and therefore recommended her termination." The district also revealed to the outlet that Haley has until April 8 to request a hearing with the district to challenge her termination before it’s final. This date follows the 10-day period of the district’s “governing board’s adoption of the statement of charges.”

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The statement of charges document revealed that although the former student was 18 at the time of communication, she allegedly offered to buy the student tequila and sent the student $630 via Apple Pay, along with offering oral sex on multiple occasions. Apparently, communication between the two lasted from late June 2025 to early August of the same year.

The kids know yall weird trying to touch on them.



This Haley Beck situation is crazy — Cousin Faith: Blog/IG: BreeLeaves (@BREElieve) April 6, 2026

Although the Peoria Unified School District has shared its findings with the authorities, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is currently figuring out if “criminal charges are supported.” At this time, there is no word on whether Haley has challenged her termination or whether she will face legal consequences. As expected, the Beck family has remained mum about the allegations.