One of the quirks of Chicago Med is that doctors come and go, depending on the needs of the episode. The main cast run into their colleagues, call in professionals from other hospitals, or just have other doctors pop up unexpectedly. One such character is Dr. Lonnie Richardson, who returned in the April 20, 2022, episode, "Like A Phoenix Rising From the Ashes."

Dr. Richardson is Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) therapist, but she's also helped on other cases, too.