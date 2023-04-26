Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Instagram/@iamoliversaunders Oliver Saunders's Face Tattoo Is Front and Center on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — What Is It, Exactly? 'Vanderpump Rules' star Oliver Saunders has an abundance of ink peppering his body. What is the design underneath his eye? A look at his face tattoo. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 26 2023, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

The “Scandoval” continues! As Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s astonishing affair undoubtedly made waves amid Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, a new reality royal entered the mix.

In the March 8 episode of the long-standing Bravo series, fans were greeted by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’s son Oliver Saunders, and the night’s events ended with Raquel locking lips with him. While the Las Vegas makeout was undeniably memorable, Oliver’s face tattoo may be even more so. Read on for details.

Garcelle's son Oliver Saunders has no shortage of tattoos. His face tattoo is recognizable anywhere.

One of the first things people notice about Oliver’s appearance is the abundance of ink peppering his body. From full sleeves on both arms to designs running up and down his neck to a rather large face tattoo under his eye, tattoos are a part of the reality star and rapper’s identity. However, his most notable piece of ink is undoubtedly the front and center design on his face. So, what is it exactly?

Upon close investigation, Oliver’s face tattoo appears to be a dollar sign, although the ink has faded considerably in recent years. With the design becoming increasingly hard to decipher, it seems Garcelle’s son may have undergone laser tattoo removal treatments to rid it from his face — especially after working at two of Lisa Vanderpump’s high-end Las Vegas establishments in recent years.

Oliver Saunders defended ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss amid the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

Oliver’s face tattoo isn’t the only that has drawn attention to him. After Garcelle’s son’s makeout with reality star Raquel aired on a Season 10 episode of Vanderpump Rules, the Vanderpump à Paris server defended his fling in light of the ongoing backlash for her having an affair with Tom.