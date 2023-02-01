Home > Gaming Source: Activision Blizzard New Content for 'Overwatch 2' Is Almost Here — When Does Season 2 End? By Anthony Jones Feb. 1 2023, Published 6:43 p.m. ET

Developed by Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2 is the latest iteration of the IP leading the charge for hero team-based shooter games. Players can jump into 5v5 battlefield matches and enjoy a slew of game modes aiming to keep fans glued to the game for months through its content cycles.

Article continues below advertisement

One group of fans keeping tabs on the game more than most are competitive Overwatch 2 players currently ranking up through Season 2. By participating, players slowly gain Competitive Points (CP) for overcoming intense firefights to spend in-game on golden weapons running for 3,000 CP.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Article continues below advertisement

The entry barrier for the Competitive Mode is to win 50 Quick Play matches, but to earn CP you'll need to face experienced players and either win or come to a draw for a small margin of points. It takes a ton of grinding and becomes even more difficult for those late to the party as the season ends. Season 2 is on the cusp of its conclusion, as the expected start date for Season 3 is on the horizon.

What is the 'Overwatch 2' Season 2 end date?

All Overwatch 2 seasons will rotate similarly since the schedule follows after the original Overwatch, meaning seasons last roughly two months before the next arrives. With that in mind, Feb. 7 would line up roughly around when Season 2 would end.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Activision Blizzard

Before Season 2 ends, it's always good to complete the current battle pass to unlock rewards, alongside finishing up any timed events. In Overwatch 2, each alternating season will bring a new hero to the game, while non-hero seasons will debut a new map. Per usual, every season will introduce a new battle pass, cosmetics, and balance changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside the new hero Ramattra, Blizzard debuted the Battle for Olympus game mode during Season 2, which gained a lot of traction with the player base, and the returning Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year events received good feedback. The developer aims to have more frequent in-game events and limited-time game modes in Season 3 and beyond.

just datamined the main menu screen for season 3 of overwatch 2.. it looks awesome pic.twitter.com/mFH8V2WkNu — Vortex (@voretecks) February 1, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

When does 'Overwatch 2' Season 3 start?

Season 3 should start on Feb. 7, featuring significant changes to Ramattra with other heroes seeing adjustments, a new battle pass with 80 tiers of skins, improvements to matchmaking, and players can earn skins again for free.