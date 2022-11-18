A Breakdown of Patrick "McDreamy" Dempsey's Romantic Relationships

Now, with his salt-and-pepper hair and intoxicating smile, the 56-year-old actor is as dashing as ever, appearing in projects like 2022's highly-anticipated Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, and 2023's upcoming Enzo Ferrari biopic aptly titled Ferrari.

Over the course of his lengthy career — which spans almost four decades — Patrick Dempsey surprisingly hasn't dated many women. But he has been married twice. We're here to break down his somewhat messy relationship history.