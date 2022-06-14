Philip Baker Hall, Actor Known for 'Seinfeld,' 'Boogie Nights,' and 'Rush Hour,' Died at Age 90

Philip Baker Hall peacefully passed on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in his home in Glendale, Calif. at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife of more than 30 years, Holly Wolfle, and others. The acting veteran's cause of death has not yet been revealed. As several outlets note, Philip developed emphysema, a condition causing shortness of breath, after contracting pneumonia as a child.