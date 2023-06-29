Home > Gaming > Pokémon Every Pokémon Starring in the July 2023 Raid Schedule in 'Pokémon GO' From Five-star to Mega raids, 'Pokémon GO' Trainers in July will able to battle several Legendary and fan-favorite Pokémon during various time periods. By Anthony Jones Jun. 29 2023, Updated 6:30 p.m. ET Source: Niantic

Of all the activities in Pokémon GO, raids will be your go-to for battling and capturing rare Legendaries and powerful Pokémon to fill out your PokéDex. The catch is that raids are timed events throughout a month, plus previous additions usually get replaced with other Legendaries from the franchise's deep library of creatures. Because of this, knowing when and what specific Legendary Pokémon go live will be necessary for a Trainer looking to expand their roster.

If that's you, here's a full rundown of the July 2023 raid schedule in Pokémon GO, including what Pokémon will be raid bosses and which ones can be Shiny.

These Pokémon will be raid bosses in July 2023.

On Twitter, developer Niantic revealed the July 2023 raid schedule for Pokémon GO, starring many original fan-favorite Legendaries like Zapdos, Articulo, and Moltres in Five-star raids. Mega raids will feature Pokémon like Sableye and a brand-new Mega Tyranitar will be available to battle against for the first time ever in Pokémon GO. As a reminder, all raid times will begin at 10 a.m. local time and end on the day the next raid opens. You can find the full raid schedule below:

Five-star Raids Heatran (June 29 - July 6) / Raid Hour on July 5

Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos (July 6 - 13) / Raid Hour on July 12

Regieleki (July 13 - 25) / Raid Hour on July 19

Regidrago (July 25 - August 4) / Raid Hour on July 26 Mega Raids Mega Sableye (June 29 - July 6)

Mega Blastoise (July 6 - 13)

Mega Blaziken (July 13 - 25)

Mega Tyranitar (July 25 - August 4)

July 2023 will also have Raid Hours for the Five-star Pokémon listed above, drastically increasing how often Trainers encounter them inside raids. Like Spotlight Hours, these raiding events will occur between 6 and 7 p.m. local time.

Are any of the 'Pokémon GO' raid bosses Shiny?

Of the six Five-star raid bosses in July 2023, the starting four will have Shiny versions: Heatran, Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos. Unfortunately, Regieleki and Regidrago don't have a Shiny version yet in Pokémon GO.

