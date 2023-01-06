Prince Harry's Memoir, 'Spare,' Tells the Story of How He Went From Virgin Harry to Harry

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." That's the oft-quoted opening line of Charles Dickens' classic A Tale of Two Cities. And while that book is about the events leading up to the French Revolution, the opening line can be applied to a plethora of situations.

Take losing one's virginity for example. That could certainly be described as the best of times by some, and more accurately filed under the worst of times by most everyone else.