Here's How Many Episodes You Can Expect of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'By Katherine Stinson
Feb. 25 2022, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
When The Proud Family premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001, it was the network's first-ever animated series centered around a Black family. There was Oscar Proud (Tommy Davidson), who was happily married to his hard-working veterinarian wife, Trudy Proud (Paula Jai Parker). Oscar struggled to accept that his daughter, straight-A student Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt), was growing up.
Now, the Proud family is back. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder may be a reboot of the classic Disney Channel series, but most of the original voice cast have chosen to reprise their roles, so there's a nostalgic feeling of familiarity in the new episodes. The question is, how many episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are we getting in total?
How many episodes are in 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'? What's the release schedule like?
According to a Decider report, Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will have ten episodes in total. The first two episodes dropped on Feb. 23, 2022 on Disney Plus. According to the outlet, Disney Plus will be releasing one new episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder every Wednesday.
Here's what that means for all of you out there who prefer to binge-watch the whole season: All 10 episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be on Disney Plus on April 20, 2022.
Will there be a second season of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'?
Only two episodes of Louder and Prouder have been released so far, and Disney Plus has not yet officially announced a Season 2 order for the animated series. However, it would be quite surprising if the reboot doesn't get renewed for at least one more season. Watching the first two episodes felt like revisiting old friends.
Although news on Season 2 is still unconfirmed as of this late-February writing, we do know that Season 1 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder has a slew of huge guest stars. CeeLo Green already had a hilarious cameo in Episode 1, and makeup influencer Bretman Rock voices Makeup Boy in Episode 2.
Other guest stars who will appear in future episodes include Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom Jr., Gabby Douglas, Eva Longoria, Lizzo, Al Roker, and Tiffany Haddish. The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are now available to stream.
