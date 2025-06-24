Rachel Zegler's Body Guard Danny Sparks Thirst After "My Danny" Clip Goes Viral “Please don’t disrespect my Danny." By Trisha Faulkner Published June 24 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET

All it took was one moment — and two words — for the internet to become collectively obsessed. In June 2025, Rachel Zegler stepped outside the stage door of London’s Palladium after performing in Evita and gently shut down a fan who had been a little too critical of her body guard. “Please don’t disrespect my Danny,” she said with calm authority, in a clip that is all over social media. Just like that, Rachel Zegler’s body guard Danny became a trending topic across all social media platforms.

The brief clip showed Rachel defending Danny with care and firmness after someone in the crowd claimed he was being pushy. “He works here … because crowds are very intimidating,” she explained, adding that he was doing his job to keep her safe. The way she said “my Danny” sent fans spiraling.

Rachel Zegler’s body guard Danny goes viral after "My Danny" moment.

The interaction exploded across Reddit and TikTok, where fans quickly took things from admiration to full-on thirst. In a Reddit, comments ranged from hilarious to mildly unhinged. “What if I want him to disrespect me?” asked one user. Another chimed in with, “Is he single?” And of course, there were the people half-joking, half-serious: “Danny can get it.”

To be fair, this isn’t the first time the internet has swooned over a celebrity’s security detail — but what makes Danny stand out is how effective he seems to be. There's no over-the-top presence, no viral quotes — just a guy doing his job so well that fans are swooning over him.

The thirst is real — but public info about Danny is basically nonexistent.

Unfortunately for curious fans, the mystery only adds to the allure that is Danny. Despite the TikTok fan edits and endless Reddit comments, there’s virtually no public information available about Rachel’s body guard. His full name? Unknown. Instagram? Not public. Relationship status? Your guess is as good as anyone’s. And honestly? That’s probably very intentional.

A viral TikTok pointed out that, as of 2025, Danny has been working with Rachel for four years. During that time, he’s never spoken out in an interview and always maintained a professional distance. The video also praised him for being by her side during the wave of online backlash tied to her Snow White casting. Some viewers, however, noted in the comments, “He’s a body guard. That’s literally his job.”

Still, that didn’t stop fans from obsessively searching for more. Queries like “Rachel’s body guard Danny’s Instagram,” “Rachel’s body guard's salary,” and “Rachel’s body guard’s full name” have spiked as desperate fans search for answers that they’ve yet to find. Some fans have even jokingly taken to Reddit begging others to tag them if they find answers to these questions.

What does Rachel’s body guard Danny actually make? Here’s what we can guess.

While Danny’s exact salary isn’t public, industry averages give us a ballpark. According to ZipRecruiter, celebrity security guards typically make anywhere from $39,000 to over $100,000 annually, depending on experience, client profile, and location. Given that Rachel is an internationally known star who has faced online harassment and often performs in high-capacity venues, it’s fair to assume Danny’s compensation lands on the higher end of that scale.

Still, salary details and social handles aren’t what fans seem most focused on. What really caught the internet’s attention was how Rachel treated her staff — with public respect and low-drama class. “He’s doing his job and she’s doing hers,” one fan wrote. “Honestly? Queen behavior.”