Ralph Fiennes's Relationship History Includes a Few Familiar Faces

During Ralph's marriage to Alex Kingston, he was rumored to be having an affair with actress Francesca Annis, who was 19 years his senior. The duo had met when she played Queen Gertrude in Hamlet while Ralph starred as the titular character. Francesca reportedly ended her long-term relationship with photographer Patrick Wiseman to be with Ralph.

Francesca and Ralph's relationship came to an end in 2006 due to his rumored two-year infidelity with singer Cornelia Crisan, per The Standard.