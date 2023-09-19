Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Rapper Renni Rucci Found Love With This SC Rapper After Her Breakup With Foogiano Renni Rucci's dating history includes not one but two popular rappers. Following her split from Foogiano, she debuted her new boyfriend on Instagram. By Pretty Honore Sep. 19 2023, Published 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rennirucci_

Social media accused Renni of moving on from Foogiano too quickly and she responded. Against everyone's wishes, our all-season hot girl summer has come to an end.

If you blinked, you might not have noticed that all of the City Girls are boo’d up and in hibernation for cuffing season. That’s right folks, despite all of their teachings, all your favorite female rappers have boyfriends who they are very much in love with.

Caresha has Diddy, JT is with Uzi, and while Latto hasn’t revealed who she’s dating, she gave a big “thank you” to her man at the BET Awards. LAHH: ATL star Renni Rucci has also been in one or two high-profile relationships. So, who is she dating now? Distractify has answers!

‘LAHH: ATL’ star Renni Rucci is dating this South Carolina rapper — find out who!

Renni Rucci was single for a while after her split from 1017 Records rapper Foogiano, but in September of 2023, she did a boyfriend reveal on social media that set the internet ablaze. She made her relationship with rapper Blacc Zacc Instagram official.

“Shoulda did this a long time ago. I love it here,” she captioned a carousel post featuring pictures of the two of them together. Although she didn’t post his face, fans of the rapper were able to identify her mystery man by his tattoos.

Blac Zacc hails from Columbia, S.C., much like Renni. Made famous by songs like “Richest Rapper in SC” and “Letter to My BM”, he has 291K followers on Instagram as of this writing. Renni and Zacc are so in love that she even had his legal first name — Zachary — tattooed on her thigh. This sparked controversy on social media given she had done the same thing with her ex.

Why did Foogiano and Renni Rucci break up?

Foogiano and Renni started dating in 2020, only a year before he was sentenced to five years in prison. While he was locked up, he proposed to Renni by sending an engagement ring through the mail, and at the time, she said yes. It’s unclear exactly when and why they broke up, but according to the internet, she moved on too fast. According to Renni, it’s really none of the internet’s business.