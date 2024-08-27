Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Dubai The Season 2 Seating Chart for the Season 2 Reunion of 'RHODubai' Is on Point Bravo has now released the seating chart for the upcoming 'RHODubai' reunion, and it seems like specific feuds will be addressed. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 27 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai has been giving the precise Housewives content longtime fans of the franchise love the most. Much like The Real Housewives of Miami, RHODubai's second season has been excellent, but nobody is watching. Wake up, people! Rather than complain about the demise of what The Real Housewives of New Jersey used to be, focus on the iconic moments happening now in newer franchises. We hate seeing good shows canceled because fans weren't aware of how good they are.

Those who have been watching have been enjoying the sophomore season of the series. The fashions of Chanel Ayan are enough to keep anyone intrigued. Her wardrobe is like a box of chocolates; we never know what we're going to get. Caroline Stanbury's marriage to Sergio Carrallo has been a fun watch through the season, and of course, there have been plenty of feuds. Bravo has now released the seating chart for the upcoming RHODubai reunion, and it seems like specific feuds will be addressed.

Source: Bravo

'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 reunion seating chart highlights issues that will likely be addressed.

Bravo fans have a clear understanding of the power of the seating chart. Andy Cohen, as the host, is always at the center. Chanel is seated to his left, while Lesa Milan is seated to his right. Chanel and Lesa have had a major falling out that has yet to be seen in the season.

Chanel has shared that viewers will not know what happened to mess up their friendship until the season finale. Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks's forever feud continues based on where they are seated.

Source: Bravo

The friendship between Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan has been fractured, but is it fixable?

The bond between Chanel and Lesa felt unbreakable at the beginning of the series. They referred to each other as sisters, so when news broke that their friendship was over when the season premiered, fans were saddened by it.

There was an issue with a voice note being shared that led to some problems between them, but those issues were bandaged by Season 2, Episode 11. After sharing that fans will learn what happened in the finale, she also said that she's still hopeful for a reconciliation.

Source: Bravo

The marriage of Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo has provided comic relief in Season 2, but that might change.

One thing that will hopefully be discussed is the relationship between Caroline and her husband Sergio, because of how entertaining it is. A writer for Vulture even compared their relationship to that of Izma and Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove, and that just feels so right.