It's Almost Time to Say "Du-Bye-Bye" to 'RHODubai' Season 2 — When Is the Reunion?

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai did what needed to be done in Summer 2024. When the Bravo show premiered its second season on June 2, 2024, fans were excited to finally see real friends arguing over Beyonce concert etiquette and other fun, shady moments. However, as the season continued, friendships dissolved as unexpected ones took center stage.

After seeing the drama unfold all season, fans have awaited the RHODubai Season 2 reunion. Fortunately, the cast can't hold water and have teased some behind-the-scenes moments ahead of the reunion's premiere. So, when is the RHODubai Season 2 reunion airing? Here's what to know and details on some of the cast's scorching looks.

Source: Bravo

When is the 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 reunion?

On Aug. 21, 2024, reality TV X (formerly Twitter) account OMFGReality TV shared when fans should expect the RHODubai Season reunion. The outlet said Part 1 of the reunion would air in September 2024, the week after the Season 2 finale.

"#RHODubai Season 2 finale airs September 3rd and Season 2 Reunion Part 1 airing September 10th!" the X user posted.

#RHODubai Season 2 finale airs September 3rd and Season 2 Reunion Part 1 airing September 10th! pic.twitter.com/ugzyALdMug — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) August 22, 2024

Viewers caught up on Dubai may be surprised the reunion will air only two months after Season 2 aired in June 2024. However, the math is indeed math-ing, as Bravo reportedly only ordered 13 episodes for the season, plus two extra episodes for the reunion. The 13th episode of the season is titled "Best Friends for Never."

Fans also knew the reunion was coming when Andy Cohen posted on X that he was preparing questions for the Dubai reunion on Aug. 6, 2024. The cast traveled to New York to film the reunion on Aug. 8, 2024. That same day, Bravo released the reunion's seating chart, which included Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, and Season 2 newbie Taleen Marie to Andy's left and Lesa Milan, Caroline Brooks, and Sara Al Madani to his right.

Several 'RHODubai' cast members teased their Season 2 reunion looks.

There was once a time when Bravo fans had to wait until the network dropped a reunion trailer for us to see the highly anticipated Real Housewives reunion looks. However, like Florence and the Machine once said, "Dog Days are Over," honey. After gathering for the reunion, some RHODubai cast members posted their looks on Instagram. On Aug. 8, Caroline Stanbury posted an Instagram Story of her and her new BFF Ayan backstage after filming the reunion.

Caroline wore a silver one-shoulder jumpsuit and accessorized the look with dazzling silver earrings. She turned the camera to her outfit in the video and said they "just finished" the reunion. Caroline then moved the camera to Ayan, who wore a black see-through dress, full glam, and crimson hair. The friends were joined by Ayan's cousin and The Real Housewives of New York star Ubah Hassan. As they embraced, Ubah warned Stanbury's followers the reunion will be "hot, hot, hot" and compared it to "British tea hot."

The friends were joined by Ayan's cousin and The Real Housewives of New York star Ubah Hassan. As they embraced, Ubah warned Stanbury's followers the reunion will be "hot, hot, hot" and compared it to "British tea hot." Based on Stanbury's story, Ayan likely changed his outfit or took something off, as Andy posted a video of him being "eaten alive" by her fluffy red train at the reunion.

While the other RHODubai cast members didn't share their reunion looks, several posted what they did after the stressful event. After filming for the reunion ended, the cast went to dinner in NYC, though they apparently didn't resolve all of their issues.

The winning team head to dinner after filming #RHODubai Reunion and Chanel Ayan has a lovely toast for Caroline & Taleen ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OERbVSqdgU — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 9, 2024