How Did a Woman's Fitbit Help Catch Her Killer? — 'Dateline' Has the Story

It was supposed to be a joyous time of year for 39-year-old Connie Dabate, who loved Christmas. Along with her husband, Rick, and their two children, she eagerly awaited the time when they could open presents and spend the holiday together.

Unfortunately, that never came to fruition. Dabate was brutally murdered on the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, at her home in Ellington, Conn.