Rudy Giuliani’s Recent Health Update Has People Watching Closely "I feel 100 percent, but I'm probably not." By Darrell Marrow Published May 14 2026, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite initial concern, Rudy Giuliani’s latest health update sounds much better than the first reports that seriously worried people. The former New York City mayor returned to his conservative talk show after viral pneumonia sent him to a Florida hospital in early May.

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Rudy was born in Brooklyn in 1944 and built one of the most recognizable political careers in New York history. According to the New York Post, he graduated from Manhattan College and New York University Law School before working in the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Justice Department. Rudy later won the 1993 New York City mayoral race and served from 1994 to 2001. His personal life has also brought challenges, and he has faced health scares for years.

Source: Mega

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What is going on with Rudy Giuliani’s health?

According to People, Rudy’s current health scare started with pneumonia. His team later said he had human metapneumovirus, or HMPV. The respiratory virus can cause cough, fever, congestion, shortness of breath, bronchitis, and pneumonia.

Rudy had been in critical condition and needed a ventilator at a hospital near Palm Beach. However, he is now out of the ICU, breathing on his own, and back on-air. Still, he admitted he continues to recover. “I have to thank everyone who sent me prayers and goodwill,” he said. “It feels good to be back.”

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Rudy also gave a more personal update on his condition. “I’m in the middle of making a very, very full and complete recovery,” he added. “I feel 100 percent, but I'm probably not. I still am recovering from what was a pretty serious bout of viral pneumonia.”

Source: Mega

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The CDC says HMPV can hit older adults harder and can complicate COPD, which makes sense as Rudy has already had serious respiratory issues. His spokesperson, Ted Goodman, told AP that Rudy’s pneumonia became more dangerous because of restrictive airway disease tied to his exposure to dust and toxins from the 9/11 attack site.

“This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Ted said.

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Has Rudy Giuliani had health problems before?

Rudy has faced several major health scares over the years. In 2000, doctors diagnosed him with prostate cancer while he was still serving as mayor. He later dropped out of the U.S. Senate race against Hillary Clinton, according to CBS News. The diagnosis came as Rudy was still serving as mayor.

Mayor Giuliani is recovering well following a motor vehicle accident in which his car was struck from behind. The incident occurred shortly after the mayor and his business associate, Ted Goodman—also the producer of his livestream program—stopped to assist a person in urgent… — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 2, 2025

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He also tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020 and was hospitalized. At the time, he told supporters he was battling the virus successfully. “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” he tweeted. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”