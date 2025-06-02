‘Sesame Street’ Faced Backlash for Posting Pride Month Message on Social Media The iconic show was accused of "grooming" children with its annual message to the LGBTQ+ community. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 2 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@sesamestreet

The iconic children's television show Sesame Street has always reflected the times. The show has broken barriers by introducing characters who reflect the experiences of all kids, including Julia, a character who lives with autism.

Sesame Street is also known for its support of marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ+ community. However, viewers had a lot of opinions about the show's decision to acknowledge Pride Month. Let's get into it.

'Sesame Street' sparked controversy after sharing a post to honor Pride Month.

On June 1, 2025, Sesame Street joined many other platforms recognizing the beginning of Pride Month. The social media post showed many of the show's memorable characters, including Elmo, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, and others holding hands to make the Pride rainbow. The post also included a caption highlighting the month and the unity shown in the graphic.

"On our street, everyone is welcome," the post read. "Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected.” The message was something Sesame Street has done in the past and seemed on brand and child-friendly. However, many online critics didn't see it that way and felt the message was intended for "grooming" children. "THIS IS GROOMING," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "THIS IS CRIMINAL. THIS IS PERVERSION."

Kids aren’t gay. Kids aren’t sexual. This is disgusting indoctrination and Sesame Street staff/PR deserves all the backlash they get for it.

Gross. pic.twitter.com/V9RkU3c6g2 — Smash JT (@SmashJT) June 1, 2025

Other naysayers felt the show called out the show's publicity team, stating they dropped the ball by acknowledging the LGBTQ+ community. "Kids aren’t gay," the commenter wrote. "Kids aren’t sexual. This is disgusting indoctrination and Sesame Street staff/PR deserves all the backlash they get for it. Gross."

While many former Sesame Street watchers were upset by the show's Pride message, the show had some positive responses in between the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. "Shoutout to Sesame Street for raising me to be empathetic and caring towards everyone," one user wrote, per The Express Tribune. "I love you, Sesame Street," another user praised, per BuzzFeed.

What has Sesame Street said about the backlash?

While many online users didn't enjoy seeing Sesame Street celebrate Pride, the TV show didn't back down. Instead, the image remained on its social media, proving the show's pride was here to stay. Sesame Street's backlash for acknowledging Pride Month isn't anything new. In 2023, the show celebrated the month by having openly queer actor Ariana DeBose promote the month alongside Elmo.

“Hi! Elmo and I wanted to share that everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street,” the West Side Story star said at the time. “This month and every month, we want to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends, and communities.” “From our Sesame Street family to yours, happy pride," Elmo added. "Elmo loves you.”

